Antrim man accused of trying to kill his wife by setting fire to their home refused bail

A man accused of trying to kill his wife by setting their home on fire must remain in custody, a High Court judge ruled on Wednesday.

Josemon Puzhakkeparambil Sasi, 29, was refused bail on a charge of attempting to murder the woman at the house on Oaktree Drive in Antrim.

Mr Justice Rooney said: “She sustained devastating, life-threatening injuries and there needs to be further investigation.”

Sasi is also accused of a domestic abuse offence in connection with the incident on September 26 this year.

Firefighters initially dealt with a blaze at the couple’s home before contacting the Ambulance Service to attend the scene, the court heard.

A report at the time claimed that a male had poured petrol or kerosene around the building and ignited it, causing an explosive reaction.

The alleged victim was taken to hospital to be treated for burns on her body.

She subsequently claimed that she caused the fire by using a lighter to test if oil spilled on the kitchen floor was flammable.

Sasi came to his wife’s aid by helping to remove her pyjamas and putting her in the shower, according to her account.

Defence barrister Grant Powles stressed there is no statement of complaint to support an attempted murder charge which he claimed is based only on circumstantial evidence and suspicion.

“(The alleged victim) has outlined in great detail that what happened was all an accident and her husband was trying to help her,” counsel submitted.

But Mr Justice Rooney said it was difficult to understand that version of events.

“I find it a very foolish thing to have done and I’m not sure I believe it, but that’s not a matter for me to determine,” he stated.

Denying bail to Sasi, the judge cited the need to wait for further statements and forensic evidence.

He added: “It would literally pour some light on allegations that a male deliberately applied petrol or kerosene throughout the building and ignited it.”