Anti-Irish language group to consider standing for elections in north and south

The group behind an anti-Irish language leafleting campaign is considering running candidates in upcoming elections on both sides of the border.

Based in the Republic, the Protestants Against Gaelic Language group is a collection of activists who oppose the “forcing” of Irish and even insist English is the “mother tongue” of Ireland.

It has said the next Stormont election is a possible option for a candidate representing their group to stand.

The group has admitted placing leaflets on the windscreens of vehicles in Belfast city centre and at Belfast International Airport last November.

Leaflets with similar wording were placed on cars outside a Belfast pub where an Irish language class was taking place in December, though a group spokesperson has denied it was behind that incident, which was investigated by police as a “hate incident”.

An anti-Irish language leaflet on a car windscreen in Belfast.

The group’s spokesperson, Jack Sinnott, from Co Dublin, said a meeting is to take place this month at which members will discuss future election campaigns.

Mr Sinnot, who claims PAGL has “around 35″ members who could attend, said: “If we are able to find the right candidate or candidates, then we would be keen to look at standing for the assembly,” he said.

“We currently don’t have any members in Northern Ireland, but that is something we would like to explore in order to find the best person to represent us. If that person is good enough, and has enough contacts, then we would consider running them.”

The next Stormont assembly election is expected to be held in 2027.

“In the south, we would likely focus first on the Wicklow–Wexford constituency in a future Dáil election, though if any by-election is held before then in a constituency in which we feel we can run the right person, then we would consider that,” added Mr Sinnott.

The group has claimed Irish people have “resisted and refused” the Irish language, and said its revival in Ireland was driven by campaigners including the Republic’s first president Douglas Hyde, who was a president of the Gaelic League.

In its leaflet, the group said Ireland’s Gaelic speakers gave up the language “mostly of their own free will” because “they wanted to communicate with Irish and British people who spoke English”.

Following the appearance of leaflets outside the pub hosting the language class in December, the principal of a Belfast bunscoil said the campaign would push more people to learn Irish.