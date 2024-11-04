Anti-immigration protestor fronted illegal parade while waving tricolour, court told

Bernard Lavery (34) was sentenced over his prominent role at the rally which led to serious rioting

An anti-immigration protester who fronted an illegal parade in Belfast while waving an Irish tricolour has been jailed for three months.

Bernard Lavery (34) was sentenced over his prominent role at the rally which led to serious rioting on the city’s streets earlier this year.

His lawyer said he attended the August 3 event in an “observational role” and tried to prevent the subsequent disorder.

Lavery, of Farnham Street in Belfast, pleaded guilty to taking part in an unnotified public procession.

He was arrested as part of the investigation into events following the anti-immigration protest at City Hall.

Part of the crowd moved off in the direction of south Belfast, where business properties were later subjected to suspected racially-motivated attacks.

There is no suggestion that Lavery targeted any of those premises.

But Belfast Magistrates Court heard he was observed at the front of the crowd, waving an Irish flag.

“He appeared to turn and direct it at the crowd as they walked,” a prosecution lawyer added.

Defence solicitor Paul Dougan said Lavery attended the event without realising that any parade would be illegal.

“He had been notified via social media and flyers posted in through his letter box,” Mr Dougan submitted.

“When he was there and realised things were spiralling out of control he tried to act in a way to calm the situation down.”

He also claimed Lavery had come under press attention due to the flag he had at the scene.

“He attracted a degree of prominence because of the proximity of someone with an Irish Tricolour standing beside somebody with the Union Jack,” Mr Dougan said.

“He has been the subject of quite vitriolic commentary in the media since then.”

Lavery is currently serving a separate prison term for unrelated drugs offences.

Imposing a three-month sentence for participating in the unnotified procession.

District Judge Amanda Henderson said: “It does cross the custody threshold… it did (lead to) extreme disorder in the city.”