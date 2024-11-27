Northern Ireland

Anti-DUP graffiti painted over pro-Palestine mural at Royal Victoria Hospital being treated as ‘hate crime’

Graffiti removed from the Royal Victoria Hospital. PICTURE: MAL MCCANN
Anti-DUP graffiti painted on a wall of Royal Victoria Hospital is being treated as a sectarian hate crime.

A report had been made to police on Tuesday about the graffiti, which appeared after a pro-Palestinian slogan was removed.

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

The pro-Palestinian painting on the wall had been there for six months.

Amid complaints from the DUP, Belfast Health Trust said it had been struggling to find a contractor to remove it.

The trust said several contractors had turned down the work.

DUP leader Gavin Robinson posed beside the graffiti at the Royal Victoria Hospital before it was removed and new graffiti was later added (right)
DUP leader Gavin Robinson posed beside the graffiti at the Royal Victoria Hospital before it was removed and new graffiti was later added (right)