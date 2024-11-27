Anti-DUP graffiti painted over pro-Palestine mural at Royal Victoria Hospital being treated as ‘hate crime’

Anti-DUP graffiti painted on a wall of Royal Victoria Hospital is being treated as a sectarian hate crime.

A report had been made to police on Tuesday about the graffiti, which appeared after a pro-Palestinian slogan was removed.

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

The pro-Palestinian painting on the wall had been there for six months.

Amid complaints from the DUP, Belfast Health Trust said it had been struggling to find a contractor to remove it.

The trust said several contractors had turned down the work.