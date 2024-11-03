Police have named the man who died following a road traffic collision in Crossmaglen on Friday as Anthony James Atkins.

The 36-year-old lived in the area but was originally from England.

Following a post-mortem examination it is believed that Anthony was lying in the roadway when he was struck by a car shortly after midnight on Friday night into Saturday morning.

The driver of the car remained at the scene and has been assisting with the investigation.

Detective Inspector Michael Winters said: “I would firstly like to offer my condolences to Anthony’s family and friends at this terrible time.

“I would continue to appeal for anyone who was travelling on the Cullaville Road on Friday night/ early Saturday morning around the time of the collision and who saw anything or captured dash-cam footage which could assist us with our enquiries, to contact the Collision Investigation Unit on 101.

“I would also ask anyone who met Anthony earlier on Friday and who could help us trace his movements throughout the evening to please get in touch.”