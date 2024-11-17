Anthems booed yet again at Ireland v England Nations League clash

England's Harry Kane and the Republic of Ireland's Nathan Collins (right) battle for the ball during Sunday's UEFA Nations League match at Wembley Stadium. PICTURE: JOHN WALTON/PA

Fans have booed the Irish and English national anthems at Wembley stadium just weeks after the football associations of both countries were fined over similar behaviour.

Amhrán na bhFiann and God Save The King were both booed ahead of the Uefa Nations League Group B2 clash between the Republic and England on Sunday at the London stadium, which saw the home side thrash the Irish team 5-0.

It follows the booing of both anthems during a Nations League match between the sides at Dublin’s Aviva Stadium in September.

Following that game - which ended with a 2-0 victory for England - Uefa imposed a £10,500 fine on the Football Association (FA) and a fine of £8,400 on the Football Association of Ireland (FAI).

The FA’s fine was higher as the England fans’ booing was deemed a repeat offence.

Both associations were also fined over other incidents during the game including fans running onto the pitch.

Ahead of kick-off on Sunday, the Irish national anthem was first to be played, sparking a chorus of boos and jeers by England fans.

Sports journalist and former Football Writer of the Year, Henry Winter said in an X social media post following Sunday’s incidents that both the FA and FAI will likely face further financial penalties from Uefa.

“Jeer we go. Both anthems getting booed. Both associations getting fined,” he wrote.