Ancient Donegal fort placed back on market after just one year

The O'Doherty Keep at Swan Park in Buncrana has a rich history.

There have been renewed calls for an ancient Co Donegal ‘keep’ or fortress to be taken into public ownership after it was placed back on the market just a year after it was sold to a private owner.

The medieval O’Doherty Keep in Buncrana has been put on the market with an asking price of €200,000 (£166,487) after it was sold at auction last September.

Located in the scenic Swan Park in Buncrana, the keep is a popular tourist attraction which played a huge role in the history of Inishowen and Derry. The structure dates back to 1208 and was a key defensive structure of the O’Doherty clan, the traditional lords of Inishowen.

In 1608, the keep was burned down by British forces in revenge for a rebellion led by Sir Cahir O’Doherty who sacked and razed the city of Derry. It eventually passed into private hands where it has remained until the present day.

It also has links to the arrest of the father of Irish republicanism, Wolfe Tone who was held near the keep after his arrest and before his transfer to Dublin for trial.

Announcing details of the sale, Sean Furey Auctioneers in Buncrana said the new owner had decided to “pass the property on to a new generation of guardians”.

The estate agency added that it was hoped that the new owners would ensure the keep was “permanently written into the history of Buncrana locally and the O’Doherty clan internationally”.

A spokesman for the estate agency said: “The keep is unique and has authentic and tangible links to an historic story spanning hundreds of years and many countries.

“It is a monument of identity for many who were forced to leave Ulster over several hundred years.

“It is a symbol of identity for the diaspora who left Ulster, for those who returned home and for those who live and work in Buncrana and Inishowen.”

Inishowen Sinn Féin councillor, Jack Murray said the re-sale was a great opportunity to place it in public ownership which should not be missed.

He expressed disappointment that the building was not purchased by Donegal county council last year.

“But I’ll be writing to the chief executive of the council now to ask that the council move quickly to buy the keep,” he added.

“The council owns Swan Park which is one of the finest public parks in Ireland and if the keep was restored it would fit perfectly with the park and surrounding areas.

“It’s really on an organisation like the council which would be able to develop the keep,” Mr Murray said.