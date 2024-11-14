American man charged over murder of father at luxury hotel in Co Laois

Henry McGowan is charged with the murder of his father in Co Laois. PICTURE: ABC NEWS

A 30-year-old man from the United States has been remanded in custody charged with the murder of his father at a luxury hotel in Co Laois.

John McGowan (60) was found unresponsive in the leisure area of the Ballyfin Demense hotel on Tuesday.

He was later pronounced dead.

Appearing before Portlaoise District Court on Thursday, Henry McGowan of Clinton Street, Brooklyn, in New York, was charged with murder.

A detective told the court that Mr McGowan made ‘no reply’ to the charge.

Judge Andrew Cody remanded the accused into custody.

Defence solicitor Barry Fitzgerald told the court that it had been accepted his client has significant mental health issues.

A request for the prison service to provide immediate medical assistance to Mr McGowan was granted.

The case was adjourned to November 18.