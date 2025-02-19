Tyrone gold mine: Almost half a million spent so far on public inquiry

Jacqueline McParland (centre of top table), Senior Commissioner at The Planning and Water Appeals Commission at Strule Arts Centre in Omagh, during the public inquiry into the controversial planning application for the Dalradian Gold Mine project at Greencastle, County Tyrone

A twice suspended public inquiry into proposed plans for a gold mine in Co Tyrone has cost almost half a million pounds, it can be revealed.

Strong views have been expressed over the proposed Curraghinalt Project by Dalradian Gold Ltd in the Sperrin Mountains.

While supporters say the location is believed to contain one of the world’s most significant undeveloped gold deposits, those against are concerned about the health and environmental impacts in an area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

Protesters from Communities Against the Injustice of Mining and Friends of the Earth outside the Strule Arts Centre in Omagh ahead of the public inquiry (Liam McBurney/PA)

Dalradian has been working on the Curraghinalt site near Greencastle for 15 years, and says the proposed underground mine could create and support up to 1,000 jobs and add five billion dollars (£4.1 billion) to the Northern Ireland economy.

A Planning Appeals Commission (PAC) inquiry was ordered by then Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon in 2020.

The inquiry, led by Commissioner Jacqueline McParland, was previously adjourned in September 2024 amid confusion over water licence approvals.

The probe opened for public hearings at the Strule Arts Centre in Omagh last month, but on the third day of evidence it ran aground after regulation breaches emerged.

It was reported that the Department for Infrastructure had not notified the Dublin government, or given Donegal County Council adequate time to respond after a cross-border issue was identified.

Commissioner McParland told the hearing on January 15 it was “deeply regrettable that members of the PAC have been put in this position by the inaction of government departments particularly the planning department of the DFI to follow their own legislative procedures”.

She also said that the inquiry has been “besieged with difficulties” and this was a “necessary juncture”, adding that the cost to the public purse and impact on communities “cannot be understated”.

In a statement on January 17, the Planning Appeals Commission said the department had requested that the commissions suspend the inquiries on January 15.

They added: “The Commissions will provide an update in due course.”

It can now been revealed that the process has cost almost half a million in public finances.

Responding to a Freedom of Information request from the PA news agency, the Northern Ireland Courts and Tribunal Service detailed costs so far totalling £478,159.

While salaries account for most of the costs, there is also a sum of more than £10,955 which is described as being for “security costs”.

Protesters outside the Strule Arts Centre in Omagh ahead of the public inquiry (Rebecca Black/PA)

The smallest number in the breakdown was £672 for mailing costs, while £219,089 was for administrative staff salaries and £212,957 for commissioner salaries.

Fidelma O’Kane from the Save Our Sperrins group, which opposes the mine application, said they were shocked at the costs.

“Almost half a million, it’s unbelievable, we couldn’t believe the cost of it so far,” she told PA.

“And if that was only after three days, what will it be like at the end, if it goes on.”

She described a police presence and security at the pre-hearing last March.

It follows police telling three members of the group of death threats against them in June 2019.

Ms O’Kane said it is unclear what will happen and when with the inquiry, adding it is understood there had been correspondence with the Irish government, and that if a trans boundary consultation is held, it is likely to take at least six weeks.

“We had an expert coming from America, and he was to come on January 17. When it was cancelled on January 15, we had to rush home and contact him, and get the flights postponed which had cost us £1,200,” she said.

She said she is driven to act for the future of her grandchildren living in the area.

“We have to participate in it (the inquiry), and put forward the best case we can,” she said.

“We have eight grandchildren, to think of their future, will they be able to live in the Sperrins, will the water and the air be poisoned, what will the impact be on their health. It’ll not be my generation, it’ll be the younger ones and we have got to do this now.”

A spokesperson for the Department of Justice described an “unprecedented inquiry”.

“The Curraghinalt Project (Dalradian) Inquiry is unprecedented in the history of the Planning Appeals Commission in terms of its complexity and scale,” they said.

“PAC is an independent Tribunal Non-Departmental Public Body and as such the operation of the Commission is the responsibility of the Chief Commission.

“The NI Courts and Tribunals Service provides financial and administrative support to the Commission and continues to work closely with the Commission to ensure the inquiry is delivered in the most cost-effective way.

“It is important to note that costs provided in the Freedom of Information (FOI) response are total costs relating to the Inquiry including the administrative costs of processing and analysing the significant number of representations made by interested parties; the significant amount of correspondence and research relating to eight separate planning applications prior to arranging the pre-inquiry meeting in 2024; and three days of hearings which took place in January 2025.”