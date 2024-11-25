All schools in Northern Ireland to receive defibrillator under new plans from Paul Givan

About 600 schools do not have a defibrillator

All schools in Northern Ireland will receive a defibrillator, under plans due to be announced by Education minister Paul Givan.

According to the BBC, around £700,000 is expected to be spent on the initiative to provide devices as well as fund batteries and maintenance of the equipment.

While many schools already have their own defibrillators, it is estimated that around 600 schools in the north do not have one.

But under the new plan expected to be unveiled by Mr Givan, the devices are will be in all schools - from nurseries to post-primaries - by June 2025.

It comes just weeks after a new app aimed at building the confidence of school pupils in using defibrillators and carrying out CPR was launched.

The Community of Lifesavers App provides professional learning to help teach students about vital CPR and Automated External Defibrillator (AED) skills.

It also includes survivors’ stories, interactive quizzes, enhancement of CPR/AED skills and a skills refresh function.

It was funded by the Department of Education and developed by CCEA in partnership with the Northern Ireland Ambulance service and complements the Community of Lifesavers Education programme in schools.

Launching the app, Mr Givan said: “CPR and AED are critical and potentially lifesaving skills.

Education minister Paul Givan

“We know that providing CPR and AED training using the app and within the school curriculum can have a clear and measurable impact on survival rates.

“The app is free, interactive and easily accessible and aims to build children and young people’s confidence in developing vital CPR and AED lifesaving skills.”