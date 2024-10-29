Ali vs Foreman - On This Day in 1974

October 29 1974

Muhammad Ali, the most magnetic and controversial figure in boxing history, has perhaps his best chance to recapture the world heavyweight title when he climbs into the ring with George Foreman in Kinshasa [in current day the Democratic Republic of the Congo] tomorrow morning.

Ali, 31, symbol of independence and freedom from white domination for millions of blacks in the United States and elsewhere in the world, is the people’s choice here, although the facts suggest Foreman will win.

The facts are that Foreman is young, strong and one of the most powerful punchers that boxing has known, a man in peak condition and at the peak of his career.

Ali, who first won the heavyweight title with a stunning upset of the seemingly indestructible Sonny Liston more than 10 years ago, is in superb condition. But the question is whether he still has the speed to dance his way out of a tight corner.

Ali seems to have convinced himself by his persuasive talking that Foreman’s reputation had been built against easy opposition, and that the relatively slow-moving champion will be a good target for Ali’s darting jabs.

“I’m going to be dancing all night long”, said Ali. “I’m too good for this man. He can’t hit me. he can’t catch me. I’m going to fire him out and cut him up. Even if I don’t knock him out I’ll outpoint him”.

Foreman’s doctors say that the cut above the right eye which he sustained in training, and which forced a one-month postponement of the fight, has completely healed and that the tissues are stronger than ever.

But until fight time at 3am (GMT) tomorrow there is only Foreman’s word for it that the cut will not affect him mentally and that he will not flinch and be over-protective about the eye.

The second question about Foreman is whether he has been affected by Ali’s non-stop barrage of psychological warfare, aimed at undermining the champion’s confidence and building Ali’s own.

Foreman is a proud, sensitive man whose manner suggests he feels a sense of injustice that he is not universally accepted as champion.

Ali’s main tactic has political and racial overtones, portraying himself as the representative of blackness and Foreman as a stooge of whites.

Muhammad Ali went on cause an upset and win, what is considered one of the greatest boxing fights in history, the ‘Rumble in the Jungle’, where he used his ‘rope-a-dope’ tactic for the first time.