The father of murdered toddler Ali Jayden Doyle has spoken of his “relief” after his daughter’s killer was jailed for a minimum of 20 years.

Dylan Doyle thanked both police for “their help support for what has been a long and very emotional three years” and Mr Justice McAlinden, who imposed the sentence.

Speaking of “finally getting justice” for his daughter, Mr Doyle said: “We as a family will never forget our beautiful little girl.

“She will always be in our hearts and we will never be able to accept that such a beautiful young child can be so cruelly taken away from us.”

Mr Doyle was also critical of social services and said his family would be seeking an enquiry.

When asked how he felt regarding sentencing, Mr Doyle said he felt “relief”.

Ali Jayden Doyle

Ali Jayden Doyle died from a severe head injury she sustained in a house in the Park Avenue area of Dungannon in August 2021.

She was murdered by Darryn John Armstrong (35) who initially blamed Ali Jayden’s one-year old brother for causing the fatal wound by throwing a plastic toy at her which caused her to fall against a fireplace.

Despite this false version of events, Armstrong subsequently admitted that he had Ali Jayden in his arms and that he threw the child who hit her head on the fireplace.

He also admitted that he was under the influence of cannabis at the time, was ‘frustrated’ and lost his temper.

As he imposed the minimum term of 20 years, Mr Justice McAlinden said Armstrong had not expressed any remorse or regret for the “brutal murder”.

Darryn Armstrong who had earlier pleaded guilty to murdering baby Ali Jayden Doyle

Ali Jayden’s mother Jade Dempsey (28), whose address is the subject of a reporting restriction, was made the subject of a three-year Probation Order on a charge of wilfully neglecting and exposing her daughter in a manner likely to cause unnecessary suffering or injury to health.

She wasn’t present when her daughter was killed in Armstrong’s Co Tyrone home as she was due to travel to Belfast to buy a double-buggy and had left her daughter and son in the care of her on/off partner Armstrong.

This was in breach of a Child Protection Plan imposed by social services which banned Armstrong from having contact with the youngsters.

Two-year-old Ali Jayden Doyle’s mother, Jade Dempsey, was given a three-year probation order after pleading guilty to wilfully neglecting and exposing the little girl to unnecessary suffering and injury PICTURE: COLM LENAGHAN

Imposing the 20-year sentence, Mr Justice McAlinden told Armstrong that the time he has already sent on remand will be taken into account when calculating the date when he is considered eligible for release by the Parole Commissioners.

Outside court, Detective Chief Inspector Anthony Kelly said: “A Child Protection Care Plan which was in place specified that Darryn Armstrong was not allowed to have contact with the two siblings.

“Unfortunately, their mother had chosen to ignore this safeguard – a decision that cost a little girl’s life.”

He added that Armstrong’s “cowardly and sickening actions took an innocent young life”.

“He has robbed a young boy of his big sister, and caused unimaginable heartache to a loving father and wider family,” he said.

“I know that Ali’s loved ones, whose worlds have been shattered, are walking away with the heaviest of hearts.”

The Public Prosecution Service’s Acting Assistant Director Catherine Kierans said: “The callous way in which young Ali’s life was taken will have a lasting impact on her loved ones, including her little brother who has been robbed of growing up with his older sister.

“I hope the conclusion of this case will bring some sense of closure to them as they attempt to move forward and rebuild their lives without Ali.”

The NSPCC Northern Ireland, said it was a “a heartbreaking case”.