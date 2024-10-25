Alexander McCartney: Callous ‘catfish’ who drove 12-year-old girl to suicide sentenced to life for manslaughter

The heartless abuser at the centre of the world’s largest ’catfishing’ scandals has been sentenced to life with a minimum of 20 years in prison at Belfast Crown Court for his crimes.

Alexander McCartney admitted 185 charges involving 70 child victims, but it is believed that there are “many, many more victims” who have not been identified.

The 26-year-old from the Lissummon Road outside Newry, carried out his twisted abuse between 2013 and 2019.

Listen: Harrowing 911 call from nine-year-old sister of Alexander McCartney’s ‘catfish’ victim Cimarron Thomas

Many of the victims were under 13-years-old.

McCartney used Snapchat to lure his young victims, many of them under 13, into sharing images and to incite them to commit sexual acts.

Detective Chief Superintendent Eamonn Corrigan said: “Today 26 year old Alexander McCartney has been sentenced for 185 charges on online child sexual abuse crimes and blackmail along with one manslaughter charge.

“In March 2019 we were contacted by Police Scotland about a report of a 13 year old girl that had been groomed by an adult suspect believed to be residing in Northern Ireland.

“64 devices where then seized on covering hundreds of thousand of indecent photos and videos and the fake digital account McCartney was using. He would groom victims into believing they were talking online with a girl of a similar age, before encouraging them to send indecent images or engage in sexual activity via webcam or a mobile phone.

“Later, sharing these online for the pleasure of other paedophiles and using them to further threaten the children. One of his victims, a 12 year old girl from Virginia, tragically took her own life with a legally held handgun.

“During online contact with McCartney he began his offending as a late teenager and has caused serious and long lasting harm on victims and their families spanning worldwide. As far as I’m concerned, there is only one place for him, and that is behind bars.

“I hope that this serves as a warning to those operating online and hiding behind fake accounts and firewalls.

“You will be caught and you will face the full force of the law when you are.”