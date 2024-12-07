Airport bus crashes in Co Antrim during Storm Darragh

The crash occurred near Templepatrick.

An airport bus crashed into a building in Co Antrim overnight during Storm Darragh.

The crash happened shortly after 3am on the outskirts of Templepatrick.

The Airport Express bus is understood to have been travelling from Belfast.

Roads across Northern Ireland have been impacted by falling trees and localised flooding from high winds and heavy rain due to the storm.

The PSNI have warned the public to “consider essential travel only”.

An amber warning for wind remains in place until 9pm tonight.

