‘A routine mammogram saved my life’ - UTV journalist Barbara McCann on how early screening caught breast cancer diagnosis

ONE year from a breast cancer diagnosis, UTV journalist Barbara McCann has said attending a routine screening appointment has saved her life.

Speaking as part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, she said: “A routine mammogram saved my life. I would not have detected this myself as the cancer in my breast was so small. I was not in the habit of ever checking myself and I always thought things were fine.”

She had initially turned down an invitation for a breast screening, believing it was not needed after a recent operation to remove a benign tumour from he ovaries which had involved some cancer checks.

After a change of heart, the appointment revealed a small cancerous tumour in her breast.

Barbara McCann.

“If I had decided not to go for that mammogram, it would have been another three years before I was tested and that might have been too late for me,” she said.

Receiving her diagnosis at the Ulster Hospital, she had already suspected there could be some bad news.

“When the Consultant said to me ‘you have breast cancer, but it is treatable,’ I immediately felt relieved because I knew I would be in very good hands.

“I wasn’t afraid, I was never afraid because I am a very positive person. So I just thought, I’ll hand it over to the experts.”

Offered an operation within a week, surgeons agreed to a short delay to allow her to serve as best woman at her friend’s wedding.

“I did worry about what my family would think. My sister Helen was with me when the consultant gave me the news and we went off straight away to have a cup of coffee,” she said.

“We discussed it and we knew that I would be in good hands, so that was fine. I had to tell my mum and she was very supportive, she put her arms around me and hugged me and said everything will be fine, as mum does.

“My friends have been absolutely wonderful and are so very supportive, they visit me all the time.”

Today I ‘rang the bell’ at the end of my cancer treatment. Thanks to the NHS Breast Screening and the amazing medical teams at the Ulster Hospital and City Hospital Cancer Centre I can look to the future. @actioncancer @macmillancancer @BelfastTrust @setrust @publichealthni pic.twitter.com/psO88kYw98 — Barbara McCann (@barbara_utv) January 4, 2024

Ulster Hospital Consultant Breast Surgeon, Ms Lynn Darragh, said self-examinations for women were “vital,” and they should contact their GP if they noticed anything unusual.

“Every woman aged 50 to 70 is invited for mammograms every three years. These screenings are crucial for detecting pre-cancerous changes or cancers while they are still small and more treatable. Even if it seems inconvenient, attending these appointments can save your life,” she said.

“Signs to look out for include a new lump either in your breast or under your arm that does not go away with your cycle. Other signs are changes to your nipple, a new rash, discharge of blood or fluid coming out of one nipple or the appearance of the nipple being pulled in. Sometimes you can get changes in your skin, for example puckering or dimpling.”

With every effort made to see patients referred by GPs to a breast clinic as quickly as possible, she said most do not need further treatment - with options for those diagnosed with cancer including surgery, radiotherapy and chemotherapy.