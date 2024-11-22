£750k worth of cocaine seized in investigation linked to suspected INLA activity

Detectives from the Paramilitary Crime Task Force (PCTF) recovered an estimated £750k worth of suspected cocaine. (PSNI)

Police investigating suspected INLA-linked criminal activity have recovered an estimated £750,000 worth of cocaine after searching a van in Co Tyrone.

Detectives from the Paramilitary Crime Task Force (PCTF) uncovered the drugs after searching a van in the Doogary Road area of Omagh on Friday morning.

A police spokesperson said: “A 38-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of possession of class A controlled drugs with intent to supply.”

“He remains in police custody at this time.

“We are committed protecting our communities by removing dangerous drugs from our streets,” they added.