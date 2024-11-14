5G mast set on fire in west Belfast arson

Firefighters tackle a fire at a 5g mast at Owenvarragh Park in Andersonstown. PICTURE: MAL MCCANN

A 5G mast in west Belfast was deliberately set on fire on Wednesday night, according to the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service.

The fire was reported near Owenvarragh Park on the Andersonstown Road at around 10pm.

It is the latest 5G mast to be targeted following a spate of attacks on the technology in the area earlier this year.

SDLP councillor Paul Doherty described the fire as “absolute madness”.

“At one point we thought it would collapse into the businesses directly next to it or the leisure centre,” Cllr Doherty said.

Firefighters tackle a fire at a 5g mast at Owenvarragh Park in Andersonstown. PICTURE: MAL MCCANN

“Fire services have secured the mast and extinguished the fire. This will no doubt have a further impact on the surrounding community in terms of connectivity of phone services.

“I am speaking with police who are currently investigating.”

The PSNI were also in attendance at the incident