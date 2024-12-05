17 arrests in three-day operation as people smugglers targeted by Home Office and PSNI

Seventeen people have been arrested this week in Northern Ireland in connection with people-smuggling operations.

There were 35 arrests across the UK and Ireland as part of a joint three-day operation involving the Home Office, the PSNI, UK police force and An Garda Síochána.

Checks were conducted at major ports, airports, road networks and private addresses across the country, targeting illegal migration and disrupting smuggling routes.

The Home Office says “ruthless” criminal gangs are using the Common Travel Area (CTA) between the UK and Ireland to abuse immigration laws in both jurisdictions.

During the operation, £5,000 of criminal cash, a car and two fraudulent identity documents were seized.

Home Office Immigration Enforcement Inspector, Jonathan Evans, said: “The success of this operation is down the strength of our partnerships with all the law enforcement agencies involved. Our joint work sends a clear message that the criminals who break our laws will face serious consequences.

“We are taking action to ensure we stay a step ahead of these criminal groups, disrupting them at the earliest possible stage. We will continue working closely with our partners in the UK and Ireland to ensure no one abuses the Common Travel Area or the UK’s borders.”