£100k of cocaine seized in Co Down drugs bust

A man has been arrested after around £100,000 of suspected cocaine was seized from a house in Co Down on Tuesday morning.

Cannabis with a street value of £15,000 and £45,000 of cash was also seized by the PSNI during the raid on a house in Ballykinlar.

The 38-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of a number of offences, including possession of Class A and B controlled drugs, possession with intent to supply and possession of criminal property.

He remains in police custody at this time.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “We are actively committed to removing dangerous drugs from our streets, and proactively investigate and carry out searches to disrupt this activity, and those involved in the drugs trade. If you have any information about the use or supply of drugs you can contact police on 101, or submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via psni.police.uk/makeareport/.”