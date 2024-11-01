Netflix shares first look at Barry Keoghan in Peaky Blinders film

Netflix has released a first look image of Barry Keoghan in the Peaky Blinders Film

Netflix has shared a first-look at Barry Keoghan in the upcoming Peaky Blinders movie.

It was first announced in August that Keoghan was joining Cillian Murphy alongside fellow newcomers Rebecca Ferguson, Tim Roth and Jay Lycurgo.

There is still no detail on who Keoghan is playing in the movie, but this first look at his character might confirm that he’s one of Tommy Shelby’s gang

Production commenced in October on the Peaky Blinders film, which will be an epic continuation of the multi-award-winning gangster saga, set in the lawless streets of Birmingham in the 1900s.

Rebecca Ferguson, Tim Roth and Barry Keoghan star alongside Cillian Murphy who reprises his role as the iconic ‘Tommy Shelby’ in the film.

Netflix recently announced that Stephen Graham (Matilda, Boiling Point), Sophie Rundle (After the Flood, Gentleman Jack), Ned Dennehy (Culprits, The Peripheral), Packy Lee (Blue Lights) and Ian Peck (His Dark Materials, Robin Hood) are returning to the world of Peaky Blinders for the highly anticipated feature film.

In addition, it was announced that Jay Lycurgo (Steve, Half Bad: The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself) will also join the film.

The film is written by the show’s creator, Steven Knight, who produces alongside Patrick Holland, Cillian Murphy and Guy Heeley, and will be made in association with BBC Film.

The plot and further casting remain tightly under wraps.