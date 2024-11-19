Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch is running in this year's Dáil election.

Last week, Gerry Hutch lodged his papers to stand as a candidate for Dublin Central in the Republic’s upcoming general election.

A notorious figure, ‘The Monk’ is reported to have been the head of the Hutch organised crime group.

Recently, he has been released on bail by Spanish police in an investigation into alleged money laundering.

More: Fiery exchanges in the first televised leaders debate of Irish general election

Early life

Born and raised in north Dublin, Hutch was a member of the infamous ‘Bugsy Malones’ teen street gang – their crimes involved stealing, joyriding and assault.

Gerry Hutch was born and raised in north Dublin.

He was first arrested at the age of 15 and described his time in prison at a young age as being like a ‘college for criminals’.

‘The Monk’

As he got older, he began to get involved in organised crime groups – he was in and out of prison for a number of years linked to various crimes.

He rose to prominence in public life after gardaí suspected the Hutch gang was behind the 1995 Brinks Allied robbery in which a gang had managed to steal over £3m.

In the early 90s he began to be referred to as ‘The Monk’ by members of the press due to his ‘quiet’ lifestyle.

By the end of the decade, the Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) took Hutch to court, claiming that he was the leader of a gang responsible for robberies totalling millions.

Hutch is running for election in the same constituency as Mary Lou McDonald (x.com/GerardHutchNo1)

In 2000, RTÉ reported that Hutch agreed to pay CAB around £2m in a settlement for outstanding tax.

Regency murder case

Gerry Hutch was caught up in legal proceedings surrounding a murder in Dublin in 2016 which was linked to the Hutch-Kinahan gang feud.

The incident involved the murder of David Byrne in a hotel during a boxing match weigh-in – Daniel Kinahan was believed to be the intended target.

Hutch denied the charge of murder and was later found not guilty in a Special Criminal Court trial in April 2023.

Spanish legal issues

Last month, it was reported that Hutch and other members of his family were being investigated by Spanish police for money laundering.

Hutch was arrested and questioned in Lanzarote but has since been released on €100,000 bail.