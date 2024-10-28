Vigil held in Dundalk for missing schoolboy Kyran Durnin

A vigil has been held in Dundalk for missing schoolboy Kyran Durnin.

The event in Market Square on Monday night was the second such community gathering organised for the eight-year-old, who is presumed dead.

Dozens of local people congregated for the vigil in the Co Louth town, with some placing lit candles beneath a large advertising screen that displayed a picture collage of Kyran along with the message “Where is wee Kyran Durnin?”

A screen displays a message at a vigil for Kyran Durnin in Dundalk (Liam McBurney/PA)

Gardaí have launched a murder investigation into his disappearance.

Last week, investigators searched a former family home in Dundalk and adjoining lands.

The Garda said the results of the searches are not being released for “operational purposes”.

Earlier this month, officers opened a murder investigation months after Kyran was reported missing with his mother.

His mother has been located but investigators say the whereabouts of Kyran remain unknown and he is presumed dead.

Organiser Brittany McEnteggart at the vigil (Liam McBurney/PA)

It subsequently emerged that Kyran had potentially been missing for two years before authorities became aware of his disappearance.

Monday’s vigil was organised by Brittany McEnteggart who lives in the town.

“These little vigils of hope will hopefully continue until we find him and bring him home – that’s the ultimate goal here,” she said.

“I would like to have them continuously until Kyran’s case is solved

“It just brings people together and brings out what we need to do and it keeps his case at the forefront of the news, which is super important.”

Last week, Ireland’s Child and Family Agency, Tusla, said it had raised a “significant concern” around the missing child to gardaí in August.

A report by Tusla into the case is due to be completed this week.