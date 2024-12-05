Two campmates voted off I’m A Celebrity in double elimination

The contestants for the 2024 series of I’m A Celebrity (ITV)

Former professional boxer Barry McGuigan and Love Island star Maura Higgins have become the latest contestants voted off I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

Irish reality star Higgins, 34, told presenters Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly that she had a “gut feeling” she would be leaving.

After looking at her jungle highlights, she said: “I really did embrace it. I didn’t think I would have embraced it as much as I have.”

“I’m much stronger than I ever thought,” she added.

She conquered the Junkyard, the Jungle and one almighty fear of spiders but it’s time for Maura Higgins to kiss the Jungle critters goodbye 💋 She’s the sixth Celebrity to leave Camp! #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/xtc2uxmucv — I'm A Celebrity… (@imacelebrity) December 5, 2024

During McGuigan’s exit interview, McPartlin and Donnelly asked him about his friendship with McFly star Danny Jones, who has described McGuigan, 63, as a “fatherly figure”.

Irish star McGuigan said: “He’s just such a lovely, great guy. I think he’s going to be the king (of the jungle).”

During Thursday’s episode Masked Singer winner Jones, 38, spoke about his relationship with his father, from whom he is estranged.

In a conversation with former Strictly Come Dancing professional Oti Mabuse, he said: “My dad, he doesn’t speak to me.”

“It’s just weird because I don’t feel I’ve really healed with it maybe,” he added.

Barry’s had a knockout time in the Jungle, but your votes mean he’s the fifth Campmate to leave Camp! ⭐️ #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/oATvbYdDeA — I'm A Celebrity… (@imacelebrity) December 5, 2024

Mabuse, 34, asked him if he had gone to therapy, to which he said: “I did but you can go to therapy, but you still crave your dad and that’s what’s hard. That’s why I get so much satisfaction out of Barry.”

In the Bush Telegraph, Mabuse said: “I know that Danny and Barry’s relationship is very special, they’ve come to a point where they love each other and they need each other now.

“It’s nice to know that not only are you going to leave with a brilliant experience, but you’re going to leave here with friends and family for life.”

Asked by Mabuse if Jones and his father had been best friends, Jones said: “He was amazing yeah, we went to see Bolton Wanderers every weekend, got a Maccy Ds before, I’ve got great memories.

“He was a hugger, he was a kisser and then when he left us, that’s when I had to grow up real fast, I bought my mum’s house.

“I was 18 years old, I bought myself a flat in London and I bought my mum’s house, and I put my sister through university.”

Speaking about McGuigan in the Bush Telegraph, he said: “I think the world of Barry, he’s amazing and we’ve been through this whole experience together.

“It’s just nice having someone older than you that does replace that kind of fatherly figure. Just to put his arm around you and have your back. I’ve not had that feeling for a while.”

Also in the episode, Jones, Mabuse, reality star Maura Higgins, and Coleen Rooney greeted hosts Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly for the challenge Battle Blocks, with Mabuse winning a ticket to Celebrity Cyclone.

In another challenge, McGuigan, soap star Alan Halsall, podcast host GK Barry, real name Grace Keeling, and TV star Rev Richard Coles headed down to the Arcade Of Agony Trial clearing to take on Face Invaders, where they scored seven out of eight stars for camp.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! airs at 9pm on ITV1, STV and ITVX.