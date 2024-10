Gardai said a technical examination of the scene is taking place

Two people have been arrested following the discovery of the body of a man in Co Wexford.

The body of the man, aged in his 20s, was found in Shelmalier Commons on Sunday afternoon.

Gardai said they are investigating all the circumstances and a technical examination of the scene is taking place.

A Garda spokesperson said officers arrested a male aged in his 40s and a female in her 30s.

They added that investigations are ongoing.