Tributes to comedian and D’Unbelievables star Jon Kenny following death at age of 66

Jon Kenny, who has died at the age of 66.

Co Limerick comedian, actor and writer Jon Kenny will be remembered for his ability to make audiences “crack up laughing with a glance or a single word” following his death.

One half of the D’Unbelievables comedy duo, the 66-year-old died on Friday evening at the Galway Clinic private hospital following a battle with cancer.

In a statement, his family said he had suffered a cardiac arrest on November 10, and had not regained consciousness.

He had previously been diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin lymphoma in 2000, and received a stem cell transplant.

In 2020 he revealed the disease had returned, and he went on to have lung surgery.

He said on Oliver Callan’s RTE Radio 1 earlier this year that he also suffered heart failure while undergoing chemotherapy.

The comedian, actor and writer, who was from the Co Limerick village of Hospital, was best known for the D’Unbelievables, which he created with fellow comic Pat Shortt in the late 1980s.

The act toured around Ireland in the 2000s and released a series of popular DVDs.

They reformed for another nationwide tour in 2011.

Jon Kenny as 'A Song for Europe' host Fred Rickwood in Channel 4 sitcom Father Ted.

Jon was also known for his appearances in sitcom Father Ted, in which he played two memorable characters - Michael, the owner of the cinema showing The Passion of Saint Tibulus, and ‘A Song for Europe’ host Fred Rickwood.

He also starred in Martin McDonagh’s 2022 comedy film The Banshees of Inisherin.

The father-of-two was married to wife Margy, and the family said in their statement: “Jon grabbed life and shook it as hard as he could, getting every ounce of fun, madness and love from it - his wit, humour, generosity and kindness will outlast his passing. The memories and stories of those who knew him will be his legend.”

Among those to pay tribute was Taoiseach Simon Harris, who said: “Jon had the ability, that very few people possess, to make his audiences crack up laughing with a glance or a single word.

Behind that seemingly effortless talent to joke, there was a gifted performer and an extremely deep thinker.

“Jon was an interesting and thoughtful person, he had some stunning dramatic performances on stage and on screen and the country is still in stitches from the magic that was D’Unbelievables.

I was in his native Limerick last night when word of his death came through and to say he is beloved, is a huge understatement. I personally admired the honest and reflective way Jon spoke about illness with Oliver Callan on radio earlier this year. Like everything he did, it was very human and very real.

He added: “To Jon’s family, friends and huge circle of colleagues and peers, I am truly sorry for your loss. May he rest in peace.”