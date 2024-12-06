Late Late Toy Show to recreate Home Alone stunts for Christmas special

Host of The Late Late Show Patrick Kielty with Louis Hanna, from Dublin, at the unveiling of the theme and set for The Late Late Toy Show, at RTE studios in Dublin

Children from every county on the island of Ireland will take part in this year’s Late Late Toy Show as host Patrick Kielty recreates stunts from classic Christmas movie Home Alone.

Kielty said he is “so excited” to bring this year’s programme to the children of Ireland on Friday night.

He said: “It’s the dream movie theme for me. When I walked out on to the set earlier this week it brought a tiny tear to my eye.

Patrick Kielty with Tara Dowling and Cuinn O’Dowd at the unveiling of the theme and set for The Late Late Toy Show (Brian Lawless/PA)

“The big kids are going to love the nostalgia around it. Take a nap before we get started because tonight is going to be epic.”

A “stunning set” created by RTE production design aims to take viewers back in time to the 1990 Christmas favourite.

Scenes from the movie, which follows the escapades of eight-year-old Kevin McAllister as he defends his home from bungling burglars after being left behind by his family at Christmas, will be reimagined throughout the set.

Kielty – and a “host of little Kevin McAllisters and Wet Bandits” – will be getting into a range of mischief from staircase sliding, snowball throwing and rocking around the Christmas tree.

Alongside the 90s nostalgia, RTE is promising surprises throughout the night with 250 toy testers and performers taking part.

In a Toy Show first, Kielty will also attempt to marshal 32 children in a “county parade”. Viewers are told to expect swirling and twirling as well as gymnastics and pageantry as every county in Ireland is represented.

The unveiling took place at the RTE studios in Dublin (Brian Lawless/PA)

Children from across Ireland will be entertaining audiences on Friday night with the toys and games they have tested, while the book section returns for avid readers.

All toys featured on the night will be donated to charities.

Friday’s broadcast also marks the fifth year of the Toy Show Appeal which has supported more than 1.1 million children, young people and their families in every county on the island of Ireland.

Working in collaboration with Community Foundation Ireland, the appeal has so far raised 21.3 million euro and provided support to 302 charities and given 492 grants.