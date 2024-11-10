Teenage boy killed in Co Kildare hit-and-run

A 16-year-old boy has been killed in a hit-and-run incident in Co Kildare.

Gardaí responded to the crash, which occurred at about 12.30am on Sunday on the R403 in Blackwood near Robertstown.

The boy, who was walking at the time, was fatally injured. His body has been removed from the scene to the mortuary at Naas General Hospital.

The vehicle involved in the crash failed to remain at the scene.

The R403 was closed between Graiges Cross and Dagwelds Cross for a forensic examination.

Investigators are appealing for witnesses to come forward. Any road users who were travelling in the vicinity of Blackwood and Robertstown at the time of the collision and who may have camera footage are asked to contact gardai.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Naas Garda Station on 045 884 300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.