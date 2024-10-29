Taoiseach pledges to move ‘swiftly’ to call election after Finance Bill passes

The Taoiseach has said he intends to move “swiftly” to call a general election once the Government’s Finance Bill is passed.

Simon Harris again declined to definitively confirm when he would seek a dissolution of the Dáil, or the date of polling day, but he said the “working assumption” was the Finance Bill would pass by next Thursday.

Mr Harris’s comments will add further fuel to speculation that he will seek to dissolve the Dáil in the later part of next week, ahead of an election at the end of November or start of December.

The three coalition leaders have already agreed that the poll will be held this year, with Green Party leader Roderic O’Gorman publicly declaring his preference for Friday November 29.

Taoiseach Simon Harris welcoming the incoming President of the European Council, António Costa in Farmleigh House earlier today Tuesday 29 October 2024. Costa was in Dublin as part of his tour of European capitals prior to taking up his new position on 1 December, 2024.Photograph: Government Information Service

Mr Harris said before he “knocks on a door and asks for a vote” it was vital to enact legislation that gives effect to measures outlined in this month’s Budget.

“So, for me, this is about the business of government and bringing it to an orderly conclusion,” the Taoiseach told reporters in Dublin.

“So, the Finance Bill and the timing of that is a prerequisite to me and my decision as to when to seek a dissolution from the President (Michael D Higgins).

“We’re not long away now.

“I intend to move swiftly after the passage of the Finance Bill.”

Mr Harris, who met incoming European Council president Antonio Costa at Farmleigh House in Dublin on Tuesday, said it was the right time for Ireland to have an election.

“Once the Finance Bill passes, I believe that to be an important moment,” he said.

“There will be an election very shortly.

“I think you can sense it right across the country that people are beginning to engage, political parties and independent candidates are out engaging as well, and we’ll have this election very shortly, because I think now will be the right time.

“The coalition government has delivered five budgets and we should end, I suppose, the speculation and seek a mandate, and I’m looking forward to having a chance to put my case to the people.

“I’ve had the honour of doing this job for seven months.

“I’d like to continue to do it and I’d like to do it fresh off a mandate to deliver.”

Tánaiste and Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin said he expected the Dáil to be dissolved shortly, telling RTÉ on Tuesday that it was fair to say people were looking toward an election at the “end of November, beginning December”.