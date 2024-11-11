Taoiseach congratulates President-elect Trump in phone conversation

Taoiseach Simon Harris has discussed conflicts in the Middle East and Ukraine during a telephone conversation with President-elect Donald Trump.

Their conversation on Monday was their first since Mr Trump’s victory in the US presidential election last week.

Mr Trump will take office for the second time on January 20.

A spokesperson from the Taoiseach’s office said Mr Harris congratulated President Trump on his “comprehensive victory in the US election”.

The spokesperson added: “They reflected on the strong and enduring ties between Ireland and the United States and said they hoped to meet soon.

“The Taoiseach and President Trump discussed the many serious challenges the world faces, including the wars in Ukraine and the Middle East.

“President-elect Trump extended his best wishes to the people of Ireland and he and the Taoiseach agreed to stay in touch.”