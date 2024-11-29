Taoiseach casts vote with his family early as General Election underway in Republic of Ireland

Taoiseach and Fine Gael leader Simon Harris accompanied by his wife Caoimhe and children Cillian and Saoirse as he casts his vote at Delgany National School

The Taoiseach has said he expects a “fascinating couple of days” after he cast his vote in the General Election minutes after polling stations opened.

Simon Harris said that where transfer votes would go – a key part of Ireland’s proportional representation with a single transferrable vote system (PR-STV) – would decide the make-up and stability of the next government.

The Fine Gael leader arrived at the polling station at Delgany National School in Co Wicklow just before 7.30am with his wife Caoimhe and their children, Saoirse, five, and Cillian, three.

Taoiseach and Fine Gael leader Simon Harris casts his vote at Delgany National School, County Wicklow (Niall Carson/PA)

“I’m feeling really hopeful, hopeful in terms of the election, but hopeful for the future of our country,” he said.

“I wanted to vote early because I now want to head across our country today, continuing to encourage everyone to get out and have their say in this election.”

The three largest parties were virtually neck-and-neck heading into the vote, with one party leader describing the race as “too close to call”.

Simon Harris speaks to the media after casting his vote (Niall Carson/PA)

The latest poll, a Red C-Business Post survey, shows support for Fianna Fail unchanged at 21%, only slightly ahead of its coalition partner, Fine Gael, which is down two percentage points at 20% and now tied with the largest opposition party, Sinn Fein, which has gained two.

Asked whether he was glad the election campaign was over, he said he enjoyed the campaign and enjoyed making a pitch for his vision for the country’s future.

He said he would be working up until polls close and is expected to travel to counties Carlow, Laois, Monaghan and Tipperary as well as the Irish capital.

The polls opened at 7am and will close at 10pm, with a total of 174 seats in the country’s parliament to be filled – more than ever before.

More than three million registered voters will pick their representatives across 43 constituencies, in a campaign that has focused on the country’s housing crisis, the response to a dramatic increase in immigration, and economic management for the cost of living as well as potential future trade shocks.