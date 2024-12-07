Storm Darragh: Almost 400,000 without power in Irish Republic

Storm Darragh is expected to bring winds of up to 80mph and heavy rain

Almost 400,000 customers have been left without power in Ireland after the country was battered by Storm Darragh.

Parts of Ireland came under red weather warnings for wind overnight while an orange warning was due to expire at 10am. A status yellow warning is to remain in place until 3pm.

Major disruption has been caused to travel with some scheduled flights at Dublin Airport cancelled, while there have been a number of delays and cancellations to bus and train services.

#StormDarragh will continue to bring very windy or stormy conditions this morning🌬️ Winds will gradually moderate this afternoon but will continue strong in the E through the evening Rain will clear this morning with scattered blustery showers following with hail possible🌧️🌦️ pic.twitter.com/j5N4WVRpNW — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) December 7, 2024

ESB Networks said as of 7am, approximately 395,000 homes, farms and businesses across the country were without power as a result of the storm.

A spokesperson said their crews and partner contractors began mobilising from early on Saturday morning to assess the damage, make the network safe and restore electricity supply where it was safe to do so.

“With Met Eireann, wind warnings remaining in place for the entire country until this afternoon, further power outages can be expected from potentially damaging gusts,” they added.

“Given the extent of the storm, estimated restoration times will be updated throughout the day as fault sites are assessed and restoration work progresses – these will be available on www.PowerCheck.ie.”