‘Significant increase’ in defence spending will not affect neutrality – Tanaiste

The Tanaiste has said that a “significant increase” in spending on Ireland’s security infrastructure does not affect its policy on military neutrality.

Simon Harris, who is Minister for Defence and Foreign Affairs, made the comments as he attended the Munich Security Conference.

The Fine Gael leader said the Government will be reviewing its capital allocations and publishing a revised National Development Plan in July.

His comments come after Taoiseach Micheal Martin spoke about the need to increase Ireland’s defence spending.

Ireland’s defence budget for 2024 is some €1.29 billion.

“I think there’s no doubt that all European countries, including Ireland, are going to need to spend more on defence and security, and that statement doesn’t in any way, shape or form, affect our long standing policy of military neutrality,” Mr Harris said on Saturday.

“But I think people in Ireland, and indeed people right across Europe know that the threats are real, and know that Ireland isn’t immune from being better able to monitor what happens along our coastline, investing in the infrastructure like radar and solar.

“Investing in the people in terms of our Defence Forces is really important.

“We have a long and proud tradition as a country in terms of our UN peacekeeping mission as well.

“So Ireland certainly doesn’t shirk any conversation in relation to defence and security. In fact, I think we’re very much obligated to engage in those conversations, but we can do that, as I say, in a way that is entirely respectful of our military neutrality.”

Mr Harris said Ireland needs to particularly invest in its infrastructure and in the Defence Forces personnel.

He added: “I believe in the term of this Government, we are going to need to see a significant increase in our spending on our own security infrastructure, which of course, includes our Defence Forces.

“We will as a government, to be reviewing our capital allocations and publishing a revised National Development Plan in July. And of course, that’s the way for departments and ministers to take ideas and proposals forward.

“But we already have, I suppose, increased defence spending from albeit a low base. We do need to do more, and I think particularly more in relation to investing in infrastructure and, indeed, crucially, investing in the people in our Defence Forces.”