Search under way at Wicklow border as part of Jo Jo Dullard murder investigation

Personnel during the continued search near Grangecon, Co Wicklow, as part of a significant development in the investigation into the disappearance of Jo Jo Dullard

A search is continuing at the Wicklow border as part of a significant development in the investigation into the disappearance of Jo Jo Dullard almost 30 years ago.

On Monday, a man aged in his 50s was arrested in Co Kildare on suspicion of her murder and two private homes were searched by gardaí.

A search operation is being carried out on open ground in Co Wicklow near the border with Kildare over the coming days.

The land is being searched and excavated before a technical and forensic examination is carried out, gardaí said.

On Tuesday morning, excavation work was under way with two vehicles on site and a large number of people operating in the surrounding fields who appeared to be using metal detectors in a systematic search around the field.

Josephine “Jo Jo” Dullard went missing on November 9 1995 while on her way home to Callan in Co Kilkenny after socialising in Bruxelles bar on Dublin’s Harry Street.

The 21-year-old missed her last bus to Kilkenny and instead boarded a 10pm bus to Naas, Co Kildare, intending to hitchhike the rest of the way home.

She hitched a lift from Naas to the slip road on the M9 motorway at Kilcullen, Co Kildare, and at 11.15pm got another lift to Moone.

There, Ms Dullard called her friend Mary Cullinan at 11.37pm from a phone box.

During that call, Ms Dullard told Ms Cullinan that a car had stopped for her and she was going to take the lift.

This was the last known interaction with Ms Dullard.

Gardai launched a fresh appeal from her sister Kathleen Bergin on Saturday to mark the 29th anniversary of the young woman’s disappearance.

Ms Bergin appealed to anyone with knowledge to help “bring her home”.

The arrest and search operation is being led by the investigation team from Kildare Division Serious Crime Unit and the Serious Crime Review Team at the Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

An Garda Siochána has also appealed to anyone with any information to contact Naas Garda Station on 045 884 300 or any Garda station.

Those who wish to provide information confidentially can contact the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.