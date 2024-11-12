Search for second missing swimmer continues after body found in Co Galway

Two swimmers were reported missing at Silver Strand in Co Galway. The body of a man in his 70s has been found while a search for a woman in her 30s continues. PICTURE: GOOGLEMAPS

A search operation is continuing for a woman after two swimmers went missing in Co Galway.

Two swimmers were reported missing in Silver Strand Barna on Tuesday morning.

The body of the male swimmer has already been found.

A spokesperson from the Irish Coast Guard said the two swimmers were reported overdue separately in the same location before 10am.

“The conditions on scene are calm but dense fog covers the area,” they said.

“The body of one male swimmer was subsequently recovered by Aran Island Lifeboat at 1:30pm.

“Resources on scene include Costelloe Bay Coast Guard boat, Galway Bay RNLI and Aran Island Lifeboat in addition to the Civil Defence.

“Cleggan Coast Guard Unit are also on scene assessing conditions for a drone search. A number of local boats are also searching the area in support of the search.”

RTÉ have reported the man was in his 70s while the woman is aged in her 30s, with both understood to be from Co Galway.

