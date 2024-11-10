Ryanair boss Michael O‘Leary endorses Fine Gael election candidate he believes ’gets s**t done'

Ryanair boss Michael O’Leary has endorsed a Fine Gael candidate in the general election, adding it was important to elect a government that “gets shit done”.

Mr O’Leary endorsed Minister for Enterprise Peter Burke in the Longford–Westmeath constituency, adding that he would give his second preference to Fianna Fail candidate Robert Troy.

Speaking at Mr Burke’s campaign launch in Mullingar, the airline boss took aim at Sinn Féin and continued a long-running feud with the Green Party.

Minister for Enterprise Peter Burke (Brian Lawless/PA)

Mr O’Leary, who grew up and lives in Mullingar, said the November 29 vote will be “one of the most seismic elections” within the next three decades because of the expected population boom.

He added: “So it is vital this time that we elect a government that delivers.”

“We need a government that delivers for enterprise, that creates jobs. We need a government that delivers infrastructure that fixes the problems we face today, and above all, it’s vital that we elect a government that gets shit done.

“Because frankly I’m fed up with the left-wing politicians telling us that if they tax us more and spend more, all will be well.”

Mr O’Leary urged the crowd to also support Fianna Fáil candidates but urged them not to vote for the Green Party or Sinn Féin.

“I would also urge everybody to give your number two to somebody in Fianna Fáil as well.

“It’s important, I think, in this election that Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil supporters transfer to each other.”

Ryanair has repeatedly criticised the Green ministers for transport and tourism, Eamon Ryan and Catherine Martin, over what the airline sees as a lack of action on the Dublin Airport passenger cap.

“What is most important in this election is we weed out the Greens. We’ve learned after five minutes, that the Greens are just weeds,” Mr O’Leary said.

“They poison enterprise. They’ve destroyed transport.”

He added: “Please don’t vote for Sinn Féin. I would ignore Sinn Féin. If you can’t run your own party you haven’t much chance of running a government or a country either.”

Mr O’Leary said recent controversies over the cost of the €336,000 bike shed at Leinster House and the €1.4 million security hut at Government Buildings shows that “tax and spend is not the way forward”.

He added: “I can think of nobody here, certainly in the current government, who demonstrates more action, more energy, who works harder, and I think, is true to his principles, than Peter Burke.

“That’s why I’m pleased and proud to be here this evening to help Peter launch his re-election campaign.”

Mr O’Leary based part of his endorsement on Mr Burke’s background in the private sector, as he criticised TDs who were teachers in the past.

“The Dáil is full of teachers – nothing wrong with teachers, I love teachers – but I wouldn’t generally employ a lot of teachers to go out and get things done.”