Republic’s justice minister commends woman who won civil claim against McGregor

Nikita Ni Laimhin, who is also known as Nikita Hand, outside the High Court in Dublin

The Republic’s Justice Minister has commended a Dublin woman for her “bravery and determination” after winning a civil case against Irish mixed martial arts fighter Conor McGregor.

Nikita Hand, who accused the sportsman of raping her in a Dublin hotel in December 2018, won her claim against him for damages in a civil case at the High Court in the Irish capital on Friday.

The total amount of damages awarded to Ms Hand by the jury was €248,603.60 (£206,714.31).

Mr McGregor said in a post on social media on Friday that he intends to appeal the decision. That post has since been deleted.

Justice Minister Helen McEntee praised Ms Hand’s bravery and said she had shown “there is light at the end of the tunnel”.

“I just want to commend Nikita for her bravery, for her determination and the leadership that she has shown in what has been – I’ve no doubt – a very, very difficult time for her and indeed, for her family.

She added: “Because of wonderful people like Nikita, I hope that it shows that there is light at the end of the tunnel, that there are supports available to people, and that there is justice at the end of the day.”

Ms Hand said in a statement outside court on Friday that she hoped her case would remind victims of assault to keep “pushing forward for justice”.

Describing the past six years as “a nightmare”, she said: “I want to show (my daughter) Freya and every other girl and boy that you can stand up for yourself if something happens to you, no matter who the person is, and justice will be served.”

During the case, Ms Hand said she was “disappointed and upset” when the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) decided not to prosecute the case after she made a complaint to the Irish police.

In a letter to her in August 2020, the DPP said there was “insufficient evidence” and there was not a reasonable prospect of conviction.

Ms Hand asked the DPP to review the decision, saying she felt she was being treated differently because one of the suspects was famous.

Asked about the DPP’s decision not to prosecute, Ms McEntee said: “We have a very independent system in this country, and I think that’s right.

“Our DPP, she’s independent in the decisions that are taken, and for good reasons that there should never be any political interference in that process.

“There is always an option for an individual to ask for reasons to be outlined as to why the DPP made a particular decision, and that is open to any individual or any case, but I have, since becoming minister, given priority to and enabled a new office within the DPP to open specifically focused on sexual offences, so that this issue can be given the focus and the priority that it needs.

“But… it is independent, and I really think it’s important that we respect that independence.”