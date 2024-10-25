Pedestrian dies after lorry collision in Dublin city centre

A pedestrian has died after a collision in Dublin city centre.

The man, in his 50s, died after the incident involving a lorry at the junction of Arran Quay and Church Street at around 3pm on Friday.

Gardai have appealed for witnesses.

“The pedestrian, a male in his 50s, was pronounced deceased at the scene a short time later,” a Garda spokesperson said.

“Garda forensic collision investigators have conducted a technical examination of the scene and the road has now fully reopened to traffic.

“The local coroner has been notified and arrangements will be made for a post-mortem examination.

“Gardai are appealing for witnesses to this collision to come forward.

“Anyone with mobile phone footage or dashcam recordings from the area at the time is requested to share this footage with investigating gardai.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bridewell Garda Station on 01 666 8200, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.