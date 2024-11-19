Paul Mescal was asked how 'wild' it was to meet the King by an American reporter.

Paul Mescal has said that meeting King Charles at last week’s London premiere of his new film was ‘not on the list of priorities’.

Speaking on the red carpet at the Los Angeles premiere of Gladiator II last night, the Irish actor was asked how ‘wild’ it was to meet the King by an American reporter.

“How wild is it? I mean, it’s definitely not something that I though was in the bingo cards,” he told Variety magazine.

“I’m, like, Irish so it’s not kind of on the list of priorities.”

The Co Kildare-native, who is probably best known for his role in the TV series Normal People and films including 2022′s Aftersun, met the King alongside the cast of the film last week.

He told Variety that it was a bigger deal for the film’s English director, Ridley Scott.

“It’s an amazing thing for Ridley because I know how important that is for him,” he said.

“So, to see his film celebrated in that context was pretty special.”

When pressed on what he and King spoke about, Mescal told the outlet that he nodded along and smiled as he “found it hard to hear exactly what he was saying”.

The Oscar-nominated actor is starring in the lead role in the Gladiator sequel alongside a host of Hollywood favourites including Pedro Pascal and Denzel Washington.