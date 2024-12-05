Murdered US health insurance CEO Brian Thompson had been visitor to Donegal

The CEO of a US healthcare insurer who was shot dead in New York had been a visitor to Co Donegal where he had business links.

Brian Thompson was gunned down outside a Hilton Hotel in Manhattan on Wednesday morning.

The chief executive of medical insurance giant UnitedHealthcare was rushed to hospital, but died shortly after arrival.

New York police have described the murder of the 50-year-old father-of-two as a “brazen targeted attack”, and searches continue for a suspect who was caught on CCTV footage carrying out the killing before fleeing the scene.

A police officer stands on 54th Street outside the Hilton Hotel in midtown Manhattan where Brian Thompson was fatally shot. PICTURE: STEFAN JEREMIAH/AP (Stefan Jeremiah/AP)

Mr Thompson’s firm is a subsidiary of UnitedHealth Group, which is also the parent company of healthcare firm Optum.

Optum Ireland is headquartered in Letterkenny, where Mr Thompson had previously visited on several occasions, including to attend an Optum town hall gathering at THE Atlantic Technological University campus.

It is understood that Optum staff in Letterkenny have been briefed on the murder of their US senior colleague.

It has been reported that the insurance boss had also spent time golfing in Co Donegal during his previous visits to the county.

A spokesperson for the UnitedHealth Group said staff were “deeply saddened and shocked at the passing of our dear friend and colleague Brian Thompson”

They added: “Brian was a highly respected colleague and friend to all who worked with him. We are working closely with the New York Police Department and ask for your patience and understanding during this difficult time. Our hearts go out to Brian’s family and all who were close to him.”