Man sentenced to life in prison for rape and murder of Danielle McLaughlin

Danielle McLaughlin was found dead in a secluded spot in Goa

A man has been sentenced to life in prison in India for the rape and murder of Irish backpacker Danielle McLaughlin in 2017, her family’s solicitor confirmed.

Local man Vikat Bhagat, 31, was found guilty at the District and Sessions Court in south Goa on Friday.

Ms McLaughlin, from Buncrana in Co Donegal, was found dead in a secluded spot in Canacona, an area of Goa popular with holidaymakers, in March 2017.

The 28-year-old had been celebrating Holi – a Hindu spring festival – at a nearby village.

Ms McLaughlin’s body was found the next day by a farmer in a field in a remote location.

A post-mortem examination showed the former Liverpool John Moores University student suffered cerebral damage and constriction of the neck, causing her death.

Ms McLaughlin’s family travelled to India for the verdict on Friday and expressed relief after the conclusion of what they said was an “eight-year murder trial”.

Her family thanked their legal team and their supporters in helping them achieve justice.

Her mother Andrea Brannigan told RTE that the conclusion of the case in court allowed her to “finally start grieving for Danielle”.

“The last eight years have been tough. We’re constantly bombarding MPs, TDs, embassies, looking for answers.

“I’ve constantly been trying to fight to get justice for Danielle, because Danielle deserved justice so she could finally rest in peace and us as her family and friends can finally grieve for Danielle.

“So the last eight years have been tough, I feel like I can finally start grieving now for Danielle and I’m hoping that the rest of her family, her sisters and her friends, can now also start grieving.”