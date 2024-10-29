Man in his 60s killed in Co Donegal car crash

A man in his 60s has been killed in a car crash in Co Donegal.

The single-vehicle collision happened in Shore Road, Kerrykeel, at 3.30pm on Tuesday.

The driver of the car was fatally injured.

The local coroner has been notified and a post-mortem examination is due to be held.

The road was closed pending a technical examination by Garda forensic collision investigators on Wednesday.

Gardai are asking road users who may have camera or dashcam footage and were travelling in the area at the time to make it available to investigators.