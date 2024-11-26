Man in his 60s dies after assault in Dublin

A man has died after being assaulted in Dublin.

Gardaí received reports of the incident in Finglas shortly before 12.30am on Tuesday.

The man, aged in his 60s, was treated at the scene in Dunsink Green but was later declared dead in Connolly Hospital in Blanchardstown.

No one has been arrested in relation to the fatal assault.

The scene at Dunsink Green remained sealed off on Tuesday morning to facilitate a forensic examination.

A senior investigating officer has been appointed to lead the Garda investigation and an incident room has been established at Finglas Garda station.

A post-mortem examination on the man will be conducted.

Gardaí have appealed to anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward.

They also urged anyone with video footage and motorists who may have dashcam footage from the area at the time to contact them.