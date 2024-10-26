Man dies following road crash in Co Sligo

A man has died following a road collision in Co Sligo.

The man, aged in his 20s, died following the incident at Drimina, Tubbercurry in the early hours of Saturday.

Just one car was involved in the crash at around 3.45am on the R294.

A Garda spokesperson said the local coroner has been notified and arrangements will be made for a post-mortem examination.

“Gardai are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward,” they said.

“Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the area between 2am and 4am are asked to make this footage available to investigating gardai.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Ballymote Garda Station on (071) 9189500, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.”