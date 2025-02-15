Murder probe after death of man found unresponsive in Dublin street

One man has died after the incident in South Anne Street

Gardai have begun a murder investigation after the death of a man in a serious public order incident in Dublin city centre.

The man, aged in his 30s, was found unresponsive with serious injuries by gardai after emergency services were called to South Anne Street/Duke Lane Upper shortly after 3am on Saturday.

The injured man was treated at the scene and then taken by ambulance to St James’s Hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

A second man, also in his 30s, was injured in the same area and has been treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The scene is being held for examination by the Garda technical bureau while investigations are ongoing.

Gardai said the Office of the State Pathologist and local coroner have been notified.

Officers are appealing for witnesses to come forward, particularly anyone in the area of South Anne Street and Duke Lane Upper between 2.45am and 3.30am on Saturday.

Gardai are particularly interested in speaking with anyone who may have information about any of these incidents or has any mobile phone footage recorded at the relevant locations, and any road users with footage, including dashcam.

Tanaiste Simon Harris said: “I think the situation we saw in Dublin last night is alarming, shocking and deeply concerning.

“It would have caused concern for many, many people right across our capital city and beyond,” the Fine Gael leader added.

“I think the course of action being taken by the Minister for Justice is exactly the right one. He’s been kept updated on a regular basis by the Garda Commissioner (Drew Harris) in relation to this, and also working tirelessly with Government colleagues to increase the number of gardai on the streets in Dublin and indeed right across the country.

“Very conscious as an active, ongoing murder investigation that’s now been opened in relation to this issue. We’ve seen the loss of life of one person and another person seriously in hospital, and we need to, obviously let that murder investigation proceed.”