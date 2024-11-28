Late Late Toy Show: Belfast girl Una ready for RTÉ debut

Una McIlhatton (10) from Belfast will be representing Co Antrim for the county parade section of the Late Late Toy Show.

A Belfast girl has spoken of her excitement ahead of her appearance on the Late Late Toy Show next week.

Hosted for the second time by Patrick Kielty, the festive RTÉ fixture includes a parade with children from all 32 counties.

Speaking to the Irish News on her 10th birthday, Bunscoil Phobal Feirste pupil Una McIlhatton from Lenadoon in west Belfast will be representing Co Antrim.

Travelling to rehearsals in Dublin alongside her proud mum Amanda McCann, she said it had already been a thrill to meet the other children from across Ireland.

“It’s been really fun because I’ve made new friends,” she said.

“I’ll be in the county parade and I’ll have my puppet with me.

“I found it really interesting because all the other children have different hobbies.

“I like singing and dancing as well as puppets. So I’m hoping for a silly puppet or a microphone for Christmas.

Looking ahead to next Friday’s live show, Amanda said: “I’m beyond proud of her, she’s done very well to get this far.

“I can’t wait to actually see her on the TV, she’ll be very funny and I just want her to enjoy it.”

While the Late Late Toy Show may have bypassed many households in Northern Ireland while growing up, Amanda said it soon became a family tradition once she had children.

“I did grow up watching Patrick Kielty, so it’s nice to see that face representing us as well,” she said.

Patrick Kielty with some of the guests of Friday's Late Late Toy Show in 2023. PICTURE: RTÉ

A recent trailer for this year’s Toy Show sees Kielty working with children who demand: "Toy Show is more than just the night, it should be the whole day.

“A day of endless sweets, pjs all day and most importantly – no homework. The children of Ireland have spoken – it should be the law!"

The Late Late Toy Show is broadcast on RTÉ One and RTÉ Player at 9.35pm on Friday, December 6.