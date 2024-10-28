Kneecap announce their biggest ever live show in Ireland

Global phenomenon Kneecap have announced their biggest ever live show which will take place at Dublin’s Fairview Park next summer.

Rap trio Móglaí Bap, Mo Chara, and DJ Próvaí are spearheading a moment in Irish culture, music, language, and cinema while live, Kneecap continues to electrify festivals and venues around the world.

Thousands of fans turned out to their morning gig at Glastonbury’s Woodsies stage in the summer, which finished with an epic late-night show at Shangri-La, where Noel Gallagher waited backstage to heap praise on the group.

Following on from their Glastonbury success, the group had sold out gigs across multiple American cities and a series of sold out shows across the UK and Ireland.

In 2025, Kneecap will join forces with Fontaines D.C. for a massive outdoor show at Finsbury Park in London, before touring Australia and New Zealand, and returning to the studio with Toddla T to record their follow-up to Fine Art.

Critically acclaimed, and earning plaudits from The Irish Times, NME, The New York Times, The Guardian, Rolling Stone Magazine, Dazed, and multiple other global outlets, Fine Art further launched Kneecap on to huge stages and headfirst into mosh-pits across Europe and the US, as well as into the studios of Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show.

Meanwhile Kneecap’s self-titled film, starring the band members as themselves alongside Michael Fassbender, earned a consistent 97 per cent rating from both critics and audiences on Rotten Tomatoes.

It also won an Audience Award at the Sundance Film Festival, and became the first film ever to bag a hat-trick of awards - Best Irish Film, Best Irish Language Film, and the Audience Award - at the Galway Film Fleadh, leading to the film becoming Ireland’s official entry for Best International Feature Film for the 2025 Academy Awards.

Tickets for their massive Dublin show on June 19 next year go on general sale this Saturday November 2 at 10am from Ticketmaster.

Mastercard cardholders have special access to presale tickets in Ireland starting from October 30 at 10am.