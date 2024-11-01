Ireland

Hundreds gather in Dublin for non-existent Halloween parade

Gardai intervened to disperse a large crowd that had gathered on O’Connell Street

Pictures appear to show hundreds of people gathering for the hoax parade. Picture: Artur Martins/@arturmartins
By Caoimhe Quinn McCullough

Hundreds of people gathered in Dublin city centre for a Halloween parade, which turned out to be a Halloween hoax.

Large crowds congregated on O’Connell Street on Thursday evening after a website had falsely advertised a Halloween Parade from 7pm in the city centre.

However, no such event took place or was due to take place this year.

Gardai later issued an appeal on social media for people to leave.

The An Garda Siochana account said: “Please be advised that contrary to information being circulated online, no Halloween parade is scheduled to take place in Dublin City Centre this evening or tonight.

“All those gathered on O’Connell Street in expectation of such a parade are asked to disperse safely.”

Galway arts company Macnas held a parade around Halloween last year in both Galway city and Dublin city, but no plans to hold a Dublin performance were announced this year.