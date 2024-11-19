Housing, cost of living and immigration: What issues could decide the Irish election?

Voters will head to the polls to decide the makeup of the 34th Dáil at this month's election.

With the upcoming general election in the Republic set to decide the makeup of the 34th Dáil, a number of key issues have so far dominated discussions on the campaign trail.

In last night’s first leaders’ debate, many of those issues were covered, from housing and cost of living to immigration.

Here’s a closer look at some of the topics which could come into play at this year’s election.

Housing

A long-time issue in Ireland, the housing crisis is sure to loom large in the minds of voters as they head to the polls at the end of the month.

Housing is sure to be a key issue for voters heading to the polls. (Gareth Fuller/PA)

It has consistently ranked high in opinion polls on issues which matter most to people.

The government has come under fire for not doing enough to tackle the housing problem, which has been around since the financial crash.

A lack of housing has caused house prices and rent to rise – while the government has defended its record on house building and offered grants for first-time buyers, opposition parties argue the state’s response needs to be greater.

Cost of Living

Thanks to Ireland’s large surplus of around €20m, the latest budget brought with it tax cuts of over €8bn and one-off cost of living payments totalling €2.2bn.

While the government will be hoping this will help their cause at the polls, cost of living remains a key issue for many.

A lot of households continue to feel the lasting impact of inflation and price of food and goods remains a priority.

Immigration

Immigration has become a controversial topic over the past few years, with those on the right turning to protests and even violent demonstrations over the issue of accommodation for refugees.

Last November, riots and violence erupted on the streets of Dublin sparked by far-right and anti-immigrant sentiment after a young girl was murdered at a school stabbing.

Parties tend to agree that the issue of immigration is linked to concerns around housing and that solving the housing crisis will lessen concerns over asylum accommodation.

Other issues which could also come into play include education, childcare as well as government spending and recent party scandals.