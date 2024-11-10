Garda injured in hit-and-run incident

A Garda was injured after being struck by a car in Co Cork.

Gardaí in Mallow are appealing for witnesses to the hit-and-run crash which happened on Saturday.

They said emergency services were alerted to the incident on the N72 at Spa Glen, Mallow shortly before 10am.

The Garda, aged in his 40s, was injured when his unmarked Garda car was hit by a passing car.

An ambulance took him to Cork University Hospital for treatment and he has since been discharged.

He was the only one in his car at the time.

The occupants of the other vehicle fled the scene on foot and the driver has yet to come forward.

Investigating gardaí have conducted a technical examination of the scene and both cars involved, and the road has since fully reopened to traffic.

Gardai are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision to come forward.

In addition, road users who may have dashcam footage from the area at the time of the incident are also urged to contact gardai.

Anyone with any information, is asked to contact Mallow Garda Station on 022 31450, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.