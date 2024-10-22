Funeral to take place for Donegal man killed in Australia

Barry Breslin, from Kilcar in Co Donegal, died in a workplace accident in Perth, Australia, on October 3.

Barry Breslin, from the Kilcar area, died after the tragic incident on October 3 while he was working in Perth.

The 35-year-old father-of-one sustained serious head injuries after he was struck by the arm of an excavator at a site in the Greenwood area of the Western Australia capital.

He was rushed to Royal Perth Hospital, but later died of his injuries.

Mr Breslin had lived in Australia since 2011, and made a home with his fiancée Melissa and their three-year-old son Tommy.

An online fundraising campaign launched to support his family in the wake of his death has raised over $820,000 Australian dollars, shattering a target of $250,000.

His body was returned to Ireland with the help of the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust.

Among those to pay tribute following Barry’s death was Kilcar GAA club CLG Chill Chartha, which he was involved with as an underage player. A spokesperson said members felt “great shock” at the loss of someone “fondly remembered” by the club.

A funeral notice describes him as the “beloved father to his son Tommy”.

It adds: “Sadly missed by his loving fiancée, Melissa, his parents Mary and Seamus, his brothers Owen (Beth & Hazel) and Shane (Gerard), his grandmother, Mary Ann (Byrne), his aunts, uncles, cosuins, extended family, many friends and neighbours.”

Barry’s funeral mass will take place on Friday at St Cartha’s Church, Kilcar with burial afterwards in the local cemetery.